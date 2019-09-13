Ariana Grande, Lana Del Rey and Miley Cyrus Drop New Powerful Track

Like Destiny's Child before them, Lana Del Rey, Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande have joined forces to pack a powerful punch in the form of the new theme song for the Charlie's Angels reboot.

The clip sees the three strut their stuff as literal angels but heed their warning... don't call me ANGEL!

The film is set to hit cinemas this November and we think this is the PERFECT tune to get ready for it!

Grab your copy of 'Don't Call Me Angel here.

