Ariana Grande Just Dropped The Tracklist For The Charlie's Angels Soundtrack

It's been a big year from music and it's set to get even bigger with Ariana Grande casually dropping the fact she is recording the entire soundtrack to the upcoming Charlie's Angels reboot.

Practically the whole thing.

Ariana is teaming up with LGBT icon Kim Petras, former Fifth Harmony singer Normani, icon Chaka Khan, Nicki Minaj - everyone and everything is going to be on this soundtrack!

The soundtrack is available for pre-order here now.

