Ariana Grande Is Officially Engaged To Her Partner Dalton Gomez!

We know this sounds ridiculous, but this news really does affect all of us: our girl, Ariana Grande, is officially engaged!

Taking to Instagram this morning, Ari announced that she and her partner, Dalton Gomez, have taken the next step in their relationship, posting a series of photos which include her gorgeous engagement ring:

Captioning the post “forever n then some,” the words are far from ‘thank you, next’ and our Arianator hearts are so happy for her!

It’s believed the Grammy award winner first began dating the real estate agent back in January, when he sold Ari her house. The pair eventually made their relationship known by appearing together in the ‘Stuck With U’ music video in May.

Ari’s post has quickly been flooded with messages from fans and famous friends like Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber, with Ariana’s manager, Scooter Braun, writing, “congrats to these two amazing souls. Ari we love you and could not be happier for you. Dalton you are a lucky man. ❤️”

Congratulations Ari!

*Blasting the ‘Positions’ album at once in celebration!

