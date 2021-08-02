Ariana Grande Is Going On Tour And Yes, Aussies Will Be Able To See It!

It's 2021 so the thought of an actual tour arriving in Australia is a far, far-off memory. While many of us are in lockdown, one thing we crave is a good concert.

While Ariana Grande may not be able to make it physically to Australia any time soon, she has teamed up with Fortnite to find a way around that.

Ari and the popular gaming super-platform have announced this morning that she will be headlining their Rift Tour from August 7 to 9.

Building on and incorporating other celebrated Fortnite moments, the Rift Tour will begin with experiences that pair popular tracks with moments based on elements from the game. Players will be able to travel side by side with their friends on a journey to magical new realities where Fortnite and Ariana collide.

HOW TO EXPERIENCE THE RIFT TOUR

Fortnite is free and available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Android, PC, and Mac.

Download Fortnite before the show and it’s recommended that anyone jump in 60 minutes before the selected show time.

Ariana and the Rift Tour will be available:

Show 1 | Saturday, 7 August 8AM AEST

Show 2 | Sunday, 8 August 4AM AEST

Show 3 | Sunday, 8 August 2PM AEST

Show 4 | Monday, 9 August 12AM AEST

Show 5 | Monday, 9 August 8AM AEST

You can get more info on the tour here.

