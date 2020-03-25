Ariana Grande Drops New Music As A Treat For Her Fans

Songstress and pop sensation Ariana Grande has revealed she (like the rest of us) is finding it tricky to keep herself entertained while in self isolation.

The singer took to her Twitter page to reveal to her fans that she's very much looking forward to getting back to work but had a little surprise in the form of an unheard song for them!

Listen below.

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!