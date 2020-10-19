Ariana Grande Drops Album Name PLUS Announces New Single This Week!

Ariana Grande is back at it. The pint-size pop star has taken to her Instagram page to appease her screaming fans, revealing the title of her next album.

Ari says the album is called 'Positions' and will be out on October 30 but that's not all, the single of the same name will ALSO be out this Friday, October 23!

The singer had fans in a craze, slowly typing out the words of the single and album in a post, before the countdown dates popped up on her story.

We cannot WAIT!

