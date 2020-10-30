Ariana Grande Drops Album Including A Track With A Hidden Message In It's Title

Ariana Grande has made a triumphant return to the music scene with another album following her single of the same name 'Positions'.

Fans were very quick to notice that one track has a very saucy hidden message in it's title.

The track is titled '34+35' and we... uh will allow you to add those together to get the hidden message.

Check out the song below but warning it does have some coarse language.

You can get your hands on 'Positions' here.

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!