Ariana Grande, Doja Cat And Megan Thee Stallion Have The Ultimate Girls Night In!

We love Ariana's hit 34+35 (still trying to figure out what it means lol;)) and then she went and gave us a remixed version featuring Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion.

Now the girls have dropped the video and we're not gonna lie, they seem to be having the best girls' night in we've seen in a bit.

Where's our invite?

WARNING - coarse language

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!