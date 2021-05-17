It’s Official, Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez Got Married In The Most Adorable Way!

Do you hear the bells? We sure as hell do!

While for some it might seem a little hasty, this whirlwind romance between music Queen Ariana Grande, and Dalton Gomez just went official.

It has been over a year since the couple first started dating and then subsequently spent most of the pandemic together in iso, so of course, things escalated quickly with the engagement in December last year.

Now it has been confirmed by the singer's publicist on PEOPLE that they got married in the most 'tiny and intimate' wedding at Grande's home in Montecito, California over the weekend!

While we are yet to see any pics, there were reportedly less than 20 people present, and "the room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."

Congratulations to the happy couple! We can't wait to see the pictures stat.

