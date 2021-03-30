Ariana Grande Announces She's The New Coach On The Voice

Ariana Grande fans said they wanted more Ari, so that's what they're getting! The singer has announced that she is the newest coach on the hit TV series, The Voice.

Ari made the announcement on her social media overnight, saying she cannot wait to join John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton - she will of course be replacing Nick Jonas.

It's an exciting couple of months for the singer who is also about to drop a song with Demi Lovato called 'Met Him Last Night'...

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!