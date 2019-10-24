Ariana Grande And Ed Sheeran Just Broke The Internet With Surprise Song

As if 2019 could get any bigger for Ariana Grande and Ed Sheeran? The pair have just flipped the internet on it's head by releasing a surprise duet.

The song is titled 'No Love For The Lonely' and is apparently an unreleased track from Ed's recent album 'No. 6 Collaborations Project', leaking online as far back as September under the title of 'Summer Nights'.

Well, it seems as though the pair have had a change of heart and have released it!

