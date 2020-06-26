Are Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Back Together? An Investigation

We'd be lying if we said we weren't hoping for the day when Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick would get back together!

We've seen all the highs, low and awkward in-between stages (thank you, KUWTK) and look, we're ready for them to stop the BS and hook up again.

It's time to do some investigating! The pair have been seen holidaying with their kids and openly flirting on socials. We.want.ANSWERS!

We got our best (and sassiest) detective hats on and broke down the latest goss we've heard to make up a solid case on the future of Kourtney & Scott's relationship.

So, are Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick back together? Find out here:

