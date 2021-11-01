Apprentice Jockey In Coma After Nasty Fall At Kalgoorlie

A teenage apprentice jockey is in a medically-induced coma after a devastating fall at Kalgoorlie racetrack.

18-year-old Hannah Fitzgerald is at Royal Perth Hospital following a fall from her horse after crossing the finish line.

The racing community have sent out prayers to the Hannah and her family, with reports she suffered bleeding on the brain but is said to be in a stable condition.

The remaining races were cancelled with fellow jockeys too distraught to go on.

A devastating incident in the lead-up to Tuesday's Melbourne Cup at Flemington, sparking a bunch of goodwill messages across the nation.

Racing and Wagering WA posted on Facebook about the incident.

“The safety and wellbeing of our racing participants is our highest priority, and a thorough investigation into the incident is underway.

“We would like to extend our appreciation to those people on-course who assisted Hannah.

“We will continue to provide updates on Hannah’s condition where possible.”

