Applications For The Amazing Race 2020 Are Now Open

Applications for The Amazing Race Australia 2020 are now open for anyone who thinks they've got what it takes to head off on an adventure around the world.

The most recent season of The Amazing Race has just finished up, with married couple Tim and Rod finishing in first place.

And now it's your chance to be on the next season!

According to the casting website, applications will be open until July 7th - so you've got time to prepare yourself.

The website says, "Incredible opportunity to travel around the world on the adventure of a lifetime with your favourite person! Be part of a TV competition with a huge cash prize of $250,000."

You can find out how to apply HERE.

Keep up with your favourite radio shows with the Hit app on iOS and Android!

Concert In The Clouds - Every Sunday In December!

Find out more about Concert In The Clouds HERE.