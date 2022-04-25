Applications Are Open For New Reality Show 'Million Dollar Island' Coming To 7!

We have a new show to be obsessed with come 2023! The Seven Network has announced it will commission a local production of Million Dollar Island.

Million Dollar Island is a ground-breaking concept in which 100 people try to stay on a remote desert island, vying for a chance to win $1 million. But surviving the harsh conditions with limited means isn’t the only challenge.

Each contestant starts the adventure with a bracelet worth $10,000. While they are on the island, contestants can gain and lose bracelets by competing in various games. They can also receive bracelets from other contestants.

When someone gives up and decides to leave the island, they must give their bracelet(s) to a contestant who stays behind. Alliances mean everything. Friendships are worth a fortune.

Some contestants will become richer by winning games and inheriting bracelets, while those who lose and fail to collect new bracelets must eventually go home. By the last day, only a few contestants are left on the island.

In a thrilling finale, they will each get their chance to cash in their bracelets during an exciting test of nerves. However, they can also lose everything at the last minute.

The Australian version of Million Dollar Island will debut on Channel 7 and 7plus in 2023

Keen to try your luck? You can apply here!

Celine Dion Romantic Drama Film Has A Release Date!

Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android