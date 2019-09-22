Applications Are Now Open For Next Year’s Bachelor And Bachelorette

While we are still very much stuck in the middle of all this Bachie drama, we have something that may put that to a screaming halt.

Channel 10 has just announced that they are already looking for next year's contestants for The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

The casting call was posted on The Bachelor website encouraging hopefuls to “apply now.”

But, there is one thing that people have spotted that is VERY DIFFERENT from past years.

The requirements state that they are now restricting people who are under the age of 25 from applying.

Stating that all applicants must be “between the ages of 25-35.”

Which is kinda a big "WOW", considering that would mean that Abbie wouldn’t have been on this year if that was a rule for the current season.

The ad reads, “Are you searching for that special someone but just can't seem to find them? Well, this could be the beginning of your very own love story!"

Adding that filming for the season will start around late May next year and they will need to be available for around 12 weeks.

Stating, “You must be willing and available to be filmed for the duration of the series.”

Maybe next year it won’t be so dramatic? Well, we can only hope.

Are you brave enough? Check out their website here to apply.

Tbh, we are still dealing with last night's episode.

