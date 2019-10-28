Apple Just Helped Avoid Awkwardness On Public Transport With Their New AirPods

Apple have literally mic-dropped their new AirPods Pro into our lives this morning and while we love the new design and features like sweat and water resistance, there is one feature that is set to help us out even more.

The AirPods Pro aren't just noise cancelling, they actually push back on the external noise to give you a true 'noise cancelling' experience. What we love though is the 'transparency' feature.

This feature allows you to still hear sounds around you while listening to your music. So, gone are the days of yelling at your mates because you can't hear a thing and consequently control the volume of your voice.

No more extremely loud conversations on the train!

AirPods Pro will be available for RRP A$399 inc. GST and are available to order from apple.com/au AirPods Pro will start shipping on Wednesday, 30 October and be available in stores beginning later this week (varies by country and region).

