Apple Issues Update Warning For iPhones, iPads And Macs

If you haven't updated your Apple devices yet, now is the time to do it.

Apple is advising users of software flaws leading to serious zero-day security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs and some iPods, where a hacker could gain full admin access.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with the National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits.

The tech giant disclosed on Wednesday that it is “aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited”.

Security experts have advised users to update their affected devices – the iPhone 6S and later models; all iPads capable of running iPadOS 15; and Mac computers running MacOS Monterey, as well as some iPod models.

The fix for the exploits is included in the iOS 15.6.1, iPadOS 15.6.1 and macOS Monterey 12.5.1 updates issued overnight on Thursday.

Apple’s explanation of the vulnerability means a hacker could get “full admin access to the device” so that they can “execute any code as if they are you, the user,” CEO of SocialProof Security Rachel Tobac, told AP.

“People who are in the public eye” such as journalists and influencers and politicians are strongly advised to update their devices, Tobac warned.

Apple’s browser engine Webkit, that powers Safari and other apps was affected, allowing attackers to take control of devices by pointing users to certain web content.

While Apple’s core operating system was also impacted, allowing attackers to use malicious apps.

These are significant security problems, so if you haven't already - update your device!

To update your device, open Settings, tap General, then Software Update.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.