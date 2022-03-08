Apple Have Dropped A Very 2022 Brand New iPhone Colour
We love it!
Today is like Christmas Day for any Apple fans, with the tech giant dropping some major announcements and brand new products including a fancy new colour for your iPhone.
In a very 2022 move, the new colour is Alpine GREEN!
We're actually getting two all-new beautiful colours, the new alpine green iPhone 13 Pro and green iPhone 13!
The iPhone 13 line-up features sleek designs made even more durable with the Ceramic Shield front cover, and includes the breakthrough A15 Bionic chip, an advanced 5G experience1, cutting-edge camera systems for stunning photos and videos, and a huge leap in battery life - exactly what we need!
The new alpine green iPhone 13 Pro and green iPhone 13 will be available for pre-order this Saturday, 12 March, with availability starting Friday, 18 March. See prices and more info here.
It doesn't stop there either, the iPad Air has also had a costume change.
Apple today introduced the new iPad Air with the Apple-designed M1 chip, delivering a massive leap in performance.
Available in a new array of colours including space grey, starlight, pink, purple and a stunning new blue!
iPad Air also features the new Ultra Wide front camera with Centre Stage for a more natural video conferencing experience, a USB-C port with up to 2x faster transfer speeds and blazing-fast 5G on cellular models — at an affordable price.
Advanced cameras and compatibility with the latest accessories enable users, including content creators, gamers and students, to push the boundaries of creativity, productivity and self-expression.
The new iPad Air is available to order beginning Saturday, 12 March, and will be in stores beginning Friday, 18 March. See prices and more info here.
