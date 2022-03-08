Apple Have Dropped A Very 2022 Brand New iPhone Colour

Today is like Christmas Day for any Apple fans, with the tech giant dropping some major announcements and brand new products including a fancy new colour for your iPhone.

In a very 2022 move, the new colour is Alpine GREEN!

We're actually getting two all-new beautiful colours, the new alpine green iPhone 13 Pro and green iPhone 13!

The iPhone 13 line-up features sleek designs made even more durable with the Ceramic Shield front cover, and includes the breakthrough A15 Bionic chip, an advanced 5G experience1, cutting-edge camera systems for stunning photos and videos, and a huge leap in battery life - exactly what we need!

The new alpine green iPhone 13 Pro and green iPhone 13 will be available for pre-order this Saturday, 12 March, with availability starting Friday, 18 March. See prices and more info here.

It doesn't stop there either, the iPad Air has also had a costume change.

Apple today introduced the new iPad Air with the Apple-designed M1 chip, delivering a massive leap in performance.

Available in a new array of colours including space grey, starlight, pink, purple and a stunning new blue!

iPad Air also features the new Ultra Wide front camera with Centre Stage for a more natural video conferencing experience, a USB-C port with up to 2x faster transfer speeds and blazing-fast 5G on cellular models — at an affordable price.

Advanced cameras and compatibility with the latest accessories enable users, including content creators, gamers and students, to push the boundaries of creativity, productivity and self-expression.

The new iPad Air is available to order beginning Saturday, 12 March, and will be in stores beginning Friday, 18 March. See prices and more info here.

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!