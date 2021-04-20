Apple Drop New Purple Phone, Apple TV And Make Life Easier For People Who Lose Their Phone

Get ready to switch up your wardrobe, Apple is getting bright and colourful with their latest drop of new and exciting products at their unveiling today.

First up is the new PURPLE iPhone 12 and Mini that comes with iOS 14.5 which includes more diverse Siri voices, the ability to unlock the phone while wearing a facemask and more.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini in purple will be available for pre-order beginning Friday, April 23, with availability beginning Friday, April 30. Customers can also complement their iPhone with a new MagSafe Leather Case or Leather Sleeve in Deep Violet, a Silicone Case in Capri Blue, Pistachio, Cantaloupe, or Amethyst, or a Leather Wallet in Arizona, all available to order beginning today.

Apple TV has been given a powerful makeover, through a new colour balance feature, Apple TV works with iPhone and its advanced sensors to tailor its video output and deliver more accurate colours and contrast.

If you're someone who loses their phone... or really anything, maybe the new AirTag is for you? AirTag, a small and elegantly designed accessory that helps keep track of and find the items that matter most with Apple’s Find My app.

Whether attached to a handbag, keys, backpack, or other items, AirTag taps into the vast, global Find My network and can help locate a lost item, all while keeping location data private and anonymous with end-to-end encryption. AirTag can be purchased in one and four packs for just $45 and $149, respectively, and will be available beginning Friday, April 30.

The best part? They're offering FREE engraving on the front!

