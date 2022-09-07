Apple Drop New iPhone And Watch That Tracks Your Menstrual Cycle

It's that time of the year again as Apple drop their latest rollout of new products and this time, we've got some REALLY serious upgrades.

First up is the new Apple iPhone 14.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will be available in midnight, blue, starlight, purple and (PRODUCT)RED.

Customers can get iPhone 14 starting at RRP A$1399 inc. GST before trade-in, and iPhone 14 Plus starting at RRP A$1579 inc. GST before trade-in.

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be available in four gorgeous new finishes: deep purple, silver, gold and space black.

Customers can get iPhone 14 Pro starting at RRP A$1,749 inc. GST (AU) before trade-in, and iPhone 14 Pro Max starting at RRP A$1,899 inc. GST (AU) before trade-in

When it comes to the new iOS upgrade, 16 will offer something brand new called the Dynamic Island.

The Dynamic Island enables new ways to interact with iPhone, featuring a design that blends the line between hardware and software, adapting in real time to show important alerts, notifications and activities. With the introduction of the Dynamic Island, the TrueDepth camera has been redesigned to take up less of the display area. Without impeding content on the screen, the Dynamic Island maintains an active state to allow users easier access to controls with a simple tap-and-hold. Ongoing background activities like Maps, Music or a timer remain visible and interactive, and third-party apps in iOS 16 that provide information like sports scores and ride-sharing with Live Activities can take advantage of the Dynamic Island.

Later this year, for the first time ever Apple Fitness+ will be available for all iPhone users to subscribe to and enjoy in the 21 countries it is offered in, even if they don’t have an Apple Watch. iPhone users will have access to the entire service featuring over 3,000 studio-style workouts and meditations, all led by a diverse and inclusive team of trainers. Fitness+ users will see onscreen trainer guidance and interval timing, and estimated calories burned will be used to make progress on their Move ring.

Finally the new Apple Watch Series 8. It features innovative new temperature-sensing capabilities that give women further insights into their health, designed with the same privacy protections as with all other health data.

Utilizing the new temperature-sensing capabilities in Apple Watch Series 8, users can receive retrospective ovulation estimates. Knowing when ovulation has occurred can be helpful for family planning, and Apple Watch Series 8 makes it easy and convenient by providing these estimates in the Health app. Temperature sensing also enables improved period predictions.

Check out more here