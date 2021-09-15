Apple Bring Back Iconic iPhone Colour

It's Christmas day for Apple users today with the mega tech companies' annual announcement of the incredible products we can lust over until they're available to buy.

That includes the brand new colours and a BIG returning iconic colour.

BLACK!

QUICK READ - iPhone 13 has a smaller notch at the top, better cameras and a bigger battery

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini have been redesigned on the inside and out, and come in five gorgeous colours featuring a durable flat-edge design and an elegant aluminium frame. It will be available in pink, blue, midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED, 1 with pre-orders beginning Friday, 17 September, and availability beginning Friday, 24 September.

Customers can get iPhone 13 starting at RRP A$1,349 inc. GST before trade-in, and iPhone 13 mini starting at RRP A$1,199 inc. GST before trade-in from apple.com/au/store, in the Apple Store app, and at Apple Store locations.

QUICK READ - The Pro and Pro Max comes in a new blue, the camera has had an overhaul and will work in even more 5G places

If the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are more your jam, they will be available in four stunning finishes, including graphite, gold, silver, and the all-new sierra blue. Pre-orders begin Friday, 17 September, with availability beginning Friday, 24 September.

Redesigned inside and out, both models introduce an all-new Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion featuring an adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz, making the touch experience faster and more responsive. The pro camera system gets its biggest advancement ever with new Ultra Wide, Wide, and Telephoto cameras that capture stunning photos and video, powered by the unmatched performance of A15 Bionic, more powerful than the leading competition.

iPhone 13 Pro prices start at RRP A$1,699 inc. GST before trade-in, and iPhone 13 Pro Max starting at RRP A$1,849 inc. GST before trade-in.

QUICK READ - The new Apple Watch has a larger curved display, thinner borders, and 5 new colours.

The newest Apple Watch continues to offer indispensable tools for health and wellness, including an electrical heart sensor and ECG app, Blood Oxygen sensor, new workout types, the new Mindfulness app and more. Apple Watch Series 7 offers nearly 20 per cent more screen area and thinner borders at just 1.7 mm — 40 per cent smaller than those on Apple Watch Series 6.





Apple is giving us five beautiful new aluminium case finishes, along with a range of new band colours and styles. The entire Apple Watch Series 7 lineup will be available later this year.

We're also loving the inclusion of a FULL keyboard on the new Apple Watch, taking your messaging to new levels...