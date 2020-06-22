Apparently Zac Efron Has Been Living In Byron Bay During Rona And BRB Holiday

Get outta town! Well, don't if you're Zac Efron. Word is that the Hollywood hunk has been secretly living in Byron Bay during the coronavirus outbreak. WHAT!

I know, it's wild. It's exciting. I'm feeling a lot of feelings.

It wasn't too long ago that he was flown to a hospital Brisbane after contracting an infection while filming his new TV show, Killing Zac Efron.

SO, where has Zac Efron been seen in Byron and what have we heard? Find out here:





Want more celeb goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here: