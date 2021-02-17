Apparently We're All Making This Mistake When Washing Our Hair

Reckon you know how to wash your hair? Think again! Apparently we're making a mistake every time we hop in the shower and wash our luscious locks.

Twitter user, felicityynicole, has given us some home truths and to be honest, we're feeling a little bit attacked.

It all has to do with the shampooing process. We're doing it WRONG!

But why a second time? Felicity explained: "The first time will cleanse the hair of all the oils and product build up so that when you do it for the second time the shampoo can actually do what it’s intended to do". Well I'll be damned.

Felicity says to also only apply shampoo to your scalp, and when you rinse it, it will run through the middle and the ends of your hair. She then says to only apply conditioner to the middle and ends of your hair.

She also recommends detangling your hair in the shower while your conditioner is in.

