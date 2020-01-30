Apparently Nearly A Quarter Of Western Australians Feel Self-Conscious About Their Smiles

Alright, we all have our own little battles with self-confidence but according to a new study, smiling with our teeth is one of our biggest worries!

New research from the SmileDirectClub reveals that the overall confidence of Australians has officially dipped, with one in four people feeling self-conscious about their teeth.

Specifically, the results show that Western Australians and Tasmanians are among the most unhappy within Australia with three in four of them being unhappy with the straightness of their teeth.

Dr Tim Sharp, also known as Dr Happy, explains that not only is smiling good for your mental health but it is good for others as well.

“Smiling instantly makes you happy and is infectious ensuring others around you are happy and positive. Studies show that smiling releases endorphins and serotonin which instantly improves your mood,” he said.

Honestly, smile more, think less people! Confidence is not the only key.

Just fake it till ya make it!

