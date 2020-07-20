Apparently Britney Spears Dad & Lawyer Make Over $1 Million For Controlling Her Life

You might've noticed that the #FreeBritneyMovement has crept back onto your screens recently and here's why.

We spoke to US Entertainment Reporter, Dean Mccarthy who gave us an update on Britney Spears on going battle to be able to remove her Dads legal ties and get back in control of her own life...

He also revealed that her Dad and Lawyer make a hefty $1 million extra from their current control over Britney.

Tune in below to hear the full story:

