Anti-Vaccination Protestors Gather On The QLD/NSW Border

Hundreds of anti-vaccination protestors have gathered on the Queensland/New South Wales border to voice their opposition to mandatory vaccines.

There's a heavy police presence in the area but so far officers say there's been no violence.

Participants have labelled mandatory jabs and ongoing border restrictions draconian.

This comes after Queensland recorded 3 new Covid cases overnight, 1 from overseas in hotel quarantine, 1 linked to the aviation cluster and 1 case acquired interstate.

The person in the aviation cluster was down the southern end of the Gold Coast in Kirra for four days on holidays with his family.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young has urged anyone who has been in Kirra to get tested. There will be an updated list of exposure sites added today.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.