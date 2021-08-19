Anti-Masker Charged With Assaulting Staff And Customers At Aldinga Beach

The Retail Workers Union has slammed the actions of an anti-masker at a supermarket in Aldgina.

The customer was caught on CCTV assaulting an innocent bystander, while also launching on attack on a staff member who questioned him for not wearing a mask.

Footage shows a 41-year-old man shoving the customer to the floor, after he threatened a floor worker for asking him to return with a mask.

Police arrived to the scene, forcing the man to become agitated and restless.

“That’s incredibly selfish and just unnecessary,” one shopper said following the incident.

Following a review of the Drakes Supermarket footage, police arrested the 41-year-old Aldinga Beach man on Tuesday.

He was later charged with assault, disorderly behaviour and failing to comply with a direction.

While also being fined for failing to wear a mask indoors, CCTV footage shows him ignoring the use of a QR Code check-in.

He has been released on bail, set to face Christies Beach Magistrates Court in September.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.