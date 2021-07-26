Around 200 people demonstrated with placards at the Newcastle Anti Covid lockdown rally on Saturday July 24.

Police confirmed that the rally at Foreshore Park was authorised and followed all the social distancing requirements for the region.

Anti Covid Lockdown Rally Newcastle:

Demonstrations also took place at Bar Beach and Gregson Park with angry protestors.

However, now police are reportedly investigating vandalism at the drive through testing centre at Gateshead.

In comparison, Sydney’s illegal protest has estimated an attendance of 3500 people.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said,

"I am utterly disgusted by the illegal protestors in the city today whose selfish actions have compromised the safety of all of us".

With over 90 infringements issues and 57 people arrested, Berejiklian thanked the police officers who put their own safety line to defuse the protest.

