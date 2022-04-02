Anti-COVID Drug Shows Promising Signs Of Virus Elimination

A newly manufactured anti-COVID drug is showing signs of virus elimination within three days, a new study revealed.

Clinical trials of the American made Molnupiravir prove the pill can reduce and eliminate infective symptoms by the third day of treatment.

For the medicine to work, an infected patient would need to take the drug within a five day span of symptom onset.

The oral pill has previously been used to combat coronaviruses, and has been provisionally approved by the TGA in Australia.

Dr Julie Strizki headed the US-based study, finding that a five-day course of Molnupiravir is effective in rapidly eliminating COVID from the immune system.

"This study provides additional evidence that Molnupiravir helps those infected clear SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-1) faster than placebo," she said.

The study found that symptoms such as loss of smell and fatigue are drastically reduced quicker.

