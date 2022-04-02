Anti-COVID Drug Shows Promising Signs Of Virus Elimination
COVID Tracker - Saturday April 2
A newly manufactured anti-COVID drug is showing signs of virus elimination within three days, a new study revealed.
Clinical trials of the American made Molnupiravir prove the pill can reduce and eliminate infective symptoms by the third day of treatment.
For the medicine to work, an infected patient would need to take the drug within a five day span of symptom onset.
The oral pill has previously been used to combat coronaviruses, and has been provisionally approved by the TGA in Australia.
Dr Julie Strizki headed the US-based study, finding that a five-day course of Molnupiravir is effective in rapidly eliminating COVID from the immune system.
"This study provides additional evidence that Molnupiravir helps those infected clear SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-1) faster than placebo," she said.
The study found that symptoms such as loss of smell and fatigue are drastically reduced quicker.
Meanwhile, Covid cases and hospitalisations across Australia and New Zealand look like this:
Western Australia
- New cases: TBA
- Covid-related deaths: TBA
- Hospital and ICU admissions: TBA
Northern Territory
- New cases: TBA
- Covid-related deaths: TBA
- Hospital and ICU admissions: TBA
Australian Capital Territory
- New cases: TBA
- Covid-related deaths: TBA
- Hospital and ICU admissions: TBA
Queensland
- New cases: TBA
- Covid-related deaths: TBA
- Hospital and ICU admissions: TBA
New South Wales
- New cases: 20,389
- Covid-related deaths: 13
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 1,302 / 47
Victoria
- New cases: 9,149
- Covid-related deaths: 6
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 306 / 15
South Australia
- New cases: TBA
- Covid-related deaths: TBA
- Hospital and ICU admissions: TBA
Tasmania
- New cases: 1,840
- Covid-related deaths: 0
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 36 / 1
New Zealand
- New cases: TBA
- Covid-related deaths: TBA
- Hospital and ICU admissions: TBA
