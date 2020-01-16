Anthony Wiggle Reveals What To Expect At The 18+ OG Wiggles Concert!

Tonight and tomorrow night, Anthony Field, Murray Cook, Greg Page and Jeff Fatt will all don their iconic coloured skivvies once again for a very special adults-only Wiggles concert!

Raising money for the Australian Red Cross and WIRES charities amidst the bushfire crisis, the original Wiggles will be stepping out on stage at Sydney’s Castle Hill RSL to a sold-out audience of 18+ year olds.

So what can we expect from this adults-only gig?

Speaking with 2DayFM Breakfast this morning, Anthony explained how the show will work and how those who didn’t get tickets can watch from home.

Take a listen:

Those themed cocktails sound amazing!

Find out more information below:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.