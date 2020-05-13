Anthony Callea Confirms He’s Dropping A New Album Next Week!

Perfect iso treat!

Article heading image for Anthony Callea Confirms He’s Dropping A New Album Next Week!

Anthony Callea

Australian singer-songwriter and actor who rose to prominence as the runner-up in the 2004 season of Australian Idol has just revealed he's dropping another album next week!

After only releasing an album, LONELY, just a few weeks ago, Anthony Callea told Perth's Xavier, Juelz & Pete that he's dropping another one next week!

Tune in below to find out more:

