Anthony Callea Confirms He’s Dropping A New Album Next Week!
Perfect iso treat!
Anthony Callea
Australian singer-songwriter and actor who rose to prominence as the runner-up in the 2004 season of Australian Idol has just revealed he's dropping another album next week!
After only releasing an album, LONELY, just a few weeks ago, Anthony Callea told Perth's Xavier, Juelz & Pete that he's dropping another one next week!
Tune in below to find out more:
