Anthony Albanese Slams Opposition For Failure To Act On Climate Change

The Prime Minister has accused the Opposition leader of failing to be proactive on climate aid to Australia's Pacific neighbours.

The criticism followed demands from Peter Dutton that the PM “rule out signing Australia up to compensating other countries as part of the deal being negotiated at Cop27 in Egypt”.

Mr Dutton's challenge was in response to the Cop27 opening speech from UN boss António Guterres, warning that countries could either sign “a climate solidarity pact, or a collective suicide pact.”

But Anthony Albanese has chided the Opposition leader, for trying to “score a cheap domestic political point.”

“One of the things I won’t do, is, in front of a boom microphone, make a joke about our island neighbours drowning,” he said.

Instead, Mr Albanese confirmed commitments his government has already made to the region to help Pacific countries fight the climate crisis.

Energy Minister Chris Bowen who is representing Australia at the conference, said although Australia has not made a specific commitment to back the "loss and damage fund" put forward at the Summit, Australia would continue to engage on planning.

“This is not about compensation, this is about development assistance, working with countries, facilitating cooperation, and we have a particular focus on the Pacific here," Mr Bowen told the ABC.

The energy minister said Mr Dutton's comments only showed the coalition had no interest in progress on climate change.

"Peter Dutton is showing frankly he would continue a wrecking approach to international negotiations if he were to become prime minister," he said.

