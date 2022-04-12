Anthony Albanese Pledges More Funding To Mental Health Care

Accessible online mental health services for regional Australians is the latest pledge from opposition leader Anthony Albanese.

Anthony Albanese is today set to announce Medicare coverage for bulk-billed psychiatric consultations in regional areas.

Mr Albanese has promised that the government would provide a 50 percent rebate on video consultations if he is elected.

The announcement follows the Morrison government’s decision to end bulk-billed online psychiatry appointments in December of 2021.

Mr Albanese said that online psychiatry is a “vital” service and promises to make consultations more affordable for all Australians.

“It should never have been removed. It should have been a permanent level of support. Because we should regard people’s access to mental healthcare as no different from if someone breaks in arm – they expect to get treated by a doctor,” he said.

“Psychiatric services, dealing with people’s mental health, whether they be young people, people in the workforce, older Australians, that is an epidemic.

“We need to make sure that you have access to services wherever you live. Telehealth can be so important. That is why today’s announcement is critical.”

The Medicare funding is set to cost approximately $31.3 million over a period of four years and will cover close to 450,000 consultations.

