Anthony Albanese Pledges Military Aid To Ukraine After Visiting War-Torn Towns Near Kyiv

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has pledged further military aid to Ukraine after visiting war-ravaged towns near Kyiv on Sunday.

Along with the Governor of Kyiv Oblast, Oleksiy Kuleba, the prime minister stopped at known sites of brutal mass killings committed by Russian forces in Bucha and Irpin, as well as Hostomel airport to witness the damage and destruction.

Disturbed by the brutal carnage, Mr Albanese said:

"In Bucha today I saw clear evidence of a war crime. People need to be held to account for their actions."

"These are homes, and these are livelihoods and indeed lives that have been lost here in this town,” he said.

During a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the PM said Australia would provide Ukraine with an additional $100 million in military aid.

"Australia stands ready to continue to support the [Ukrainian] government and the people of Ukraine for as long as it takes," Mr Albanese said.

"You are fighting for the international rule of law."

The PM announced Australia will provide 34 additional armoured vehicles, as well as imposing a ban on Russian gold imports; and greater sanctions on 16 more Russian ministers and oligarchs.

Aligning Australia with other nations in supporting post-war rebuilding of the besieged country, the prime minister's trip to Ukraine comes after his attendance at the NATO summit in Madrid, followed by his first meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on the weekend to mend ties with the country, after the Morrison government scrapped a $90bn submarine deal.

After acknowledging "difficult times", Mr Macron said he wants to focus on the future, not the past:

"Our willingness to rebuild a relationship based on trust between our two countries, based on mutual respect after we all know a difficult period of time, but also a relationship which is based on strategic and historical partnership." - President Macron

