Anthony Albanese Announces Final Voice Referendum Wording And Constitutional Amendment

The exact wording of the Indigenous voice referendum question and a constitutional amendment has been revealed this morning.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced on Thursday morning the final wording of the referendum question and proposed constitutional amendment at Parliament House in Canberra.

Click and listen to the full episode below:

Australians will be asked whether they approve the proposed alteration of the constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia through establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice.

If majority of Australians give a “yes vote” of the voice, the Constitution would be amended as follows:

There shall be a body, to be called the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice;

The Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice may make representations to the Parliament and the Executive Government of the Commonwealth on matters relating to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples;

The Parliament shall, subject to this Constitution, have power to make laws with respect to matters relating to the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice, including its composition, functions powers and procedures.

During the announcement, Mr Albanese said “One person, one vote... All of us have an equal say”.

“People who have loved and cared for this country for 65,000 years and more, in countless ways, we embrace it as a source of great pride. And we should recognise it,” he said.

On Wednesday, Mr Albanese met with the Referendum Working Group, formed with representatives of First Nations communities, to discuss and finalise the wording.

The National Cabinet is expected to sign off on the wording of the Voice to Parliament this morning.

One of the working group members, Prof Megan Davis, said the process was “very close” to completion.

“We are so close, so close to finalising our advice, so the government can introduce the Constitutional Alteration Bill to parliament next week,” she said.

Prof Davis said this would be the “historic step” towards a successful “yes vote”.

Mr Albanese said this should not be a “partisan issue” and “this is about our nation”.

“I would urge the coalition to support a ‘yes’ case because this is about who we are as a nation and whether we have the confidence to recognise not just our full history but the opportunity that’s there in walking forward together,” he said.

“Everyone is determined to reach an agreed set of words so we can get out there and start putting the case to the Australian people before the referendum,” Mr Albanese told ABC on Thursday.

The wording of the question and the proposed constitutional amendment both need to be approved by federal parliament before the referendum is held later this year.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. The Briefing serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.