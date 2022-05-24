Anthony Albanese And Penny Wong Arrive In Japan For The Quad As China Breaks Diplomatic Freeze

Australia's new Prime Minister touched down in Tokyo overnight for a meeting with Quad leaders.

Anthony Albanese flew out on Monday afternoon, shortly after his was officially sworn into office, to meet with the leaders of Japan, India and the United States.

While en-route to Tokyo, the newly appointed PM conversed with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson over the AUKUS agreement and climate change.

During the Quad meeting, the four leaders are expected to discuss a new plan to monitor and prevent illegal fishing across the region, along with China's growing military aggression, Russia's war on Ukraine, distributing Covid vaccines around the region and climate change.

Albanese accompanied by newly appointed Foreign Minister Penny Wong hope to reset many Pacific and South-East Asian partnerships that have strained over the past decade.

It comes as China has finally broken its 2.5-year diplomatic freeze against Australia.

Congratulating the new prime minister, a message from China’s premier, Li Keqiang, said they are ready rekindle relations with Australia.

State news agency Xinhua is reporting that the telegram said:

"The Chinese side is ready to work with the Australian side to review the past, look into the future, and uphold the principle of mutual respect and mutual benefit, so as to promote the sound and steady growth of their comprehensive strategic partnership."

Meanwhile, once Albanese and the foreign minister return to Australia, they will swiftly need to address the issues of inflation, low wages growth, election promises and voter expectations.

