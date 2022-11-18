Anthony Albanese Among World Leaders Condemning North Korea’s Latest Missile Strike
“We clearly condemn this action”
Getty Images
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is among global leaders who have condemned North Korea following its latest long-range missile test.
In meeting convened by United State vice-president Kamala Harris, she was joined by Mr Albanese, the prime minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, New Zealand’s prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, South Korea’s prime minister, Han Duck-soo, Canada’s prime minister, Justin Trudeau in a meeting while in attendance at the Apec summit in Bangkok.
Leading the gathering, Ms Harris said the nation's conduct was a "blazen violation" of mutiple UN resolutions.
"We again call for North Korea to stop further unlawful destablising acts," Ms Harris said.
