Anthony Albanese Addresses The Nation Following The Queen's Death

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has paid tribute to the loss of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

Albanese addressed the nation this morning with a statement which highlighted the profound impact the Queen has had on Australia.

Catch John Howard and other Australian leaders' tributes to our fallen monarch:



“With the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, an historic reign and a long life devoted to duty, family, faith and service has come to an end,” the Prime Minister stated.

“There is comfort to be found in Her Majesty’s own words… Grief is the price we pay for love.”

“This is a loss we feel deeply in Australia… Queen Elizabeth II is the only reigning monarch most of us have known, and the only one to ever visit Australia.”

“From her first trip here [in 1954], it was clear Her Majesty had a special place in our hearts, and we in hers.”

Watch the Prime Minister's address:

The 96-year-old monarch passed away at 3:30AM AEST this morning (6:30PM local time), leaving Charles Prince of Wales to become King Charles III through Operation Spring Tide.

Albanese will be joining Governor-General David Hurley on a trip to London to visit the newly appointed monarch.

The sudden loss of our country’s Sovereign has also encouraged the decision to postpone next week’s federal parliament meeting by at least a fortnight.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories: