Another Tragedy Strikes As A Volunteer Fighter Fighter Dies And Two More Are Injured

A volunteer firefighter has died and two others have been injured after their firefighting truck rolled in NSW on Monday evening.

The firefighters were working on the Green Valley Fire, about 70 kilometres east of Albury, when the incident occurred.

According to the Rural Fire Service, it's believed the truck rolled when it was hit by extreme winds.

The devastating news comes after the recent death of Geoffrey Keaton, 32, and Andrew O'Dwyer, 36, from the tight-knit Horsley Park brigade, after a tree came down on their truck, prompting the vehicle to roll off the road.

The pair where both fathers of 19-month-old babies and were part of a truck convoy near the town of Buxton, where fires were burning out of control.

