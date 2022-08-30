ANOTHER 'Supernatural' Star Is Coming To 'The Boys'!

Supernatural fans, your time is now!

After Season 3 of The Boys reunited Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles) and Bobby Singer (Jim Beaver), another Supernatural cast member has signed on to join our favourite superhero show!

Looking for something to watch? We've got you covered:

Jeffrey Dean Morgan (who’s been in many, many, many projects but is best known to Supernatural fans for playing Sam and Dean’s father, John Winchester) has signed on as a recurring cast member for The Boys Season 4.

Details of his role have yet to be revealed, but with filming already underway, we’ll undoubtedly hear more about it in the near future.

Now we have to ask… what are the odds of Jared Padalecki coming to Amazon Prime’s most disturbing series?

Honestly, it’s not unlikely!

The Boys is helmed by Eric Kripke, who created Supernatural for The CW, which explains why we’re seeing more than a few familiar faces.

A release date for Season 4 is TBC, but keep an eye on this space for future updates!

Catch our new podcast, The Streaming Service with Justin Hill, to find out what to watch on Netflix, Stan and more on LiSTNR - available for iOS and Android: