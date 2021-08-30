Another Record Number Of NSW Community Transmissions Recorded And 4 Deaths

NSW has recorded 1290 locally acquired cases and four deaths in the last 24 hours until 8 pm last night.

The first regional death has been recorded in Dubbo where a man in his 50s died. In Western Sydney, a female in her 60s and a male in his 70s have died and in Sydney’s inner-west a male in his 70s has died.

Eighty per cent of the cases remain in South-Western and Western Sydney with cases now spilling into suburbs adjacent to hotspot LGAs says NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant.

"Ryde and Meadowbank and some inner west suburbs such as Marrickville where we are seeing the introduction (of the virus) in factories and other workplaces. It is important that all workplaces consider their Covid safe plans," she said.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has revealed 6.8 million jabs have been administered to the state and now 36% of the adult population have had two doses. Berejiklian remains confident about the state’s planned roadmap out of lockdown which will begin mid-October when it's predicted the population will hit the 70% double dose rate.

“We want citizens and industry to start preparing their covid safety plans. To start making sure that they’re fully vaccinated. To start making sure that all of us appreciate that come 70% double dose, which will happen at some stage in October, that those freedoms will extend to those who are fully vaccinated,” she said.

Meanwhile, Pfizer vaccine rollout ramps up today, being made now available to everyone aged 16- 39. Health authorities say the eastern suburbs will be prioritised after a recent party in Maroubra sparking concerns for the Randwick and Bayside regions.

In Regional NSW there has been some stabilisation but Western NSW remains a concern.

There are 33 new cases in Dubbo, 6 new cases in the Central Coast and 3 new cases in the Hunter/New England region. Residents are asked to remain on high alert and to come forward for testing and vaccination.

Concerns are also held for the Byron Bay and Trangie regions after large fragments of the virus were found in their sewerage plants. Authorities are urging locals to come forward and get tested.

