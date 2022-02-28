Another Life Lost In Queensland Floods As Death Toll Rises To Eight

Another person has died amid excessive Queensland flooding bringing the current death toll to eight across south-east Queensland.

The latest death, a 50-year-old man passed away after his car was submerged in floodwaters near the Gold Coast.

Police say he drove into the terrain around 3am, his car was discovered by Gold Coast surf life savers shortly after.

It comes after a 59-year-old man from Carseldine died while attempting to cross Cabbage Tree Creek in Fitzgibbons just north of Brisbane on Sunday afternoon.

The man was swept away by floodwaters in front of two witnesses who contacted emergency services.

The witnesses and paramedics attempted to save the man but were unsuccessful with the 59-year-old passing away at the scene.

Close to one thousand schools have opted to remain closed as floodwaters continue to wreak havoc across the south east.

Many have been urged to work from home and stay off the roads wherever possible.

To ensure the safety of Queenslanders, Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said in a statement a number of main roads have been closed and public transport has been limited.

"We've had to close parts of the Gateway Motorway, Ipswich Motorway, Bruce Highway, and dozens of major roads across southeast Queensland," he said.

Severe weather warnings are in place for a number of areas with more storms forecast to hit the south east.

With the Brisbane River expected to rise further, Brisbane City Council have warned residents occupying homes in the area to contemplate evacuation.

This includes homes in West End, Newstead, Brisbane City, New Farm, St Lucia, Milton, Bulimba, Toowong, South Brisbane and Rocklea.

