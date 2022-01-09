Another 'Home And Away' Star Has Left Summer Bay

Following in Sam Frost’s footsteps, another star has called it a day for Home and Away.

According to a report from The Daily Telegraph, Harley Bonner (the actor behind fan-favourite paramedic Logan Bennett) has decided to walk away from the iconic soap.

Catch the moment Home and Away's Lynne McGranger dropped an F-bomb Live On-Air:

While the formal announcement of Bonner’s departure didn’t clarify why he’s leaving, it’s suspected his choice to not vaccinate may have had a role to play, with Channel Seven requiring all staff to get the jab to assure their sets are as safe as possible during these uncertain times.

Bonner may have been a new addition to Summer Bay’s ranks, having only just joined the show last August, but it’s understood his role will not be recast.

