Another 'Home And Away' Star Has Left Summer Bay

Following in Sam Frost's footsteps

Article heading image for Another 'Home And Away' Star Has Left Summer Bay

Following in Sam Frost’s footsteps, another star has called it a day for Home and Away.

According to a report from The Daily Telegraph, Harley Bonner (the actor behind fan-favourite paramedic Logan Bennett) has decided to walk away from the iconic soap.

Catch the moment Home and Away's Lynne McGranger dropped an F-bomb Live On-Air:

While the formal announcement of Bonner’s departure didn’t clarify why he’s leaving, it’s suspected his choice to not vaccinate may have had a role to play, with Channel Seven requiring all staff to get the jab to assure their sets are as safe as possible during these uncertain times.

Bonner may have been a new addition to Summer Bay’s ranks, having only just joined the show last August, but it’s understood his role will not be recast.

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android:

Nick Barrett

9 January 2022

Article by:

Nick Barrett

Hit
Entertainment
Home And Away
TV
Listen Live!
Hit
Entertainment
Home And Away
TV
Hit
Entertainment
Home And Away
TV
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs