Another Dogs & Beats Silent Disco Is Coming To Brisbane

Have you ever wanted to bust a move alongside your doggo? Well this weekend is your chance, with a dog friendly silent disco happening at Prohibition Brisbane.

This is the second time Prohibition has hosted a dog friendly silent disco, and there’s only a small allocation of tickets, so you’ll have to be quick if you want to grab your pupper and bust out some moves.

There will be a few restrictions for safety reason, with only small/medium dogs allowed to enter the disco and they’ll need to remain on a leash throughout the duration. I can imagine only you’ll be trusted with headphones, but I’m sure you can utilise them on your pooch for a quick snap opportunity.

Tickets are $15 to get both you and your doggo in, with $10 from every ticket sold will be donated to the RSPCA.

It’s happening this Sunday the 23rd of Feb, and if you’re after tickets, or if you want to get yourself any more information, you can find all that here.

