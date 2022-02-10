Another Covid Death Reported In Aged Care

One more Tasmanian has lost their life with Covid, bringing the states tally to 23 fatalities.

Premier Peter Gutwein confirmed on Thursday that an 84-year-old woman died of Covid-pneumonia in a southern residential care facility on Wednesday.

“Our thoughts are with her family and her loved ones,” Mr Gutwein said.

It comes as Tasmania reported a slight rise in cases with 637 new infections on Thursday, up by 63 from the previous day.

Of today's new infections, 152 were reported through positive PCR tests, while 485 cases were detected from at-home rapid antigen tests (RATs).

Currently 11 people are in hospital specifically for coronavirus, while a further six patients with Covid are being treated for unrelated conditions and one person is in intensive care.

Most people are using the state's [email protected] management program, with 371 under observation through the remote service, while 4 confirmed cases are under the state's Community Case Management Facility.

The total number of active cases is 3,235, up by 21 from yesterday's tally.

Meantime, more than 95 per cent of people aged over 12 are now fully vaccinated, while 98.91 per cent have received their first dose, and more than 45 per cent of people 16+ have been triple-vaxxed.

For more on the latest Covid information visit coronavirus.tas.gov.au

