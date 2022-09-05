Another Cash Rate Hike Coming – Do We Need A ‘Pause’?

The Reserve Bank might be close to hitting pause on its string of rate rises according to business commentator Peter Switzer.

The prediction comes ahead of Tuesday's monthly board meeting, in which the RBA is expected to increase rates for a fifth consecutive month.

"This will take the cash rate to 2.35% which is getting close to where the Reserve Bank might be thinking is time for a smaller increase or even a pause," Switzer told LiSTNR'S Morning Agenda.

He said a half percentage point increase would increase monthly repayments on a $500,000 loan by another $144 a month.

