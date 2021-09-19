Another Batch Of The Moderna Vaccine Will Arrive In Australia Today

Another batch of Moderna doses will arrive in the country later today, bringing the total amount to 1 million.

It comes as a new study shows it could be more effective against the Delta strain than either Pfizer or Astrazeneca, although all three prevent death or ending up in hospital.

Hundreds of pharmacies nationwide will be delivering Moderna from this week for anyone over the age of 12.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said over 1800 pharmacies will start administering the vaccine.

"They will start aggressively during the week as they are ready and as supplies arrive to them," he said.

The TGA has approved Moderna as a COVID-19 vaccination, alongside Astrazeneca and Pfizer.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr