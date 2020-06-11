ANNOUNCED: Relay For Life Is Going Virtual In Townsville This Year

At 34 years of age Townsville mum Emma Wealleans noticed changes in her breast, resulting in a Mammogram and Ultrasound referral by her GP.

“In April of 2017, I noticed my breast was red, heavy, and larger than the other,” explains Emma.

The Mammogram result was clear, however it was an Ultrasound which detected a rare and aggressive inflammatory breast cancer, a shock to the mother of four boys.

“I underwent Chemotherapy, Bilateral Mastectomy, and Radiation. It was the hardest thing I’ve ever done.”

“I was able to achieve a ‘complete pathological response’ to chemo so that meant my breast had no cancer left in it, I was deemed cancer free!”

Emma has since undergone an 8-hour breast reconstruction surgery, which she says remotely replaces ‘some of the femineity that cancer took’.

Emma will collaborate with the Townsville Relay For Life Committee for the 2020 event which in the current circumstances, is going virtual.

Chairperson of Townsville Relay for Life Andrea Boyd has made the announcement to registered teams this week, that the event will not take place over 18 hours at JCU’s Joe Baker Field in 2020.

“Get your team together, register online, keep fundraising and be part of Townsville’s very first virtual Relay For Life event,” says Ms Boyd.

Townsville’s virtual Relay For Life will play out over 4 hours, with participants encouraged to be online for the key ceremonies, and walk in their neighbourhood or their favourite walkway with their Relay For Life team to continue the Celebrate, Remember, Fight Back values of Relay for Life.

In 2019 Townsville’s Relay For Life raised $130,003 by 819 participants.

All funds raised from Relay For Life support Cancer Council Queensland’s vital work in cancer research, prevention programs and support services.

Participants can register now at www.relayforlife.org.au and more information about Cancer Council Queensland is available via www.cancerqld.org.au or 13 11 20.

