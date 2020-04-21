Annika Smethurst Reveals What It Was Like To Be Raided By The AFP

Canberra journo Annika Smethurst has spoken out about having her Canberra flat raided by the AFP and her potential prosecution.

Annika is a co-host of The Briefing - a brand new daily news podcast hosted by former triple j Hack host, Tom Tilley.

Last June her apartment was raided by police over a story she'd written the year before. She'd revealed plans of a secret proposal to allow the government's cyberspies to eavesdrop on Australian citizens.

Last week the High Court declared the warrant used to search her home invalid but evidence seized has not been destroyed, and she could still face prosecution.

Today on The Briefing she spoke about what it was like to have her private space violated, imagining going to jail and how she lives with it every day.

